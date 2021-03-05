DCH gets nearly $17 million loan

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Dickinson County Healthcare has been approved for a $16.9 million loan from USDA Rural Development.

The approval is the result of two years of effort by hospital officials, community members and legislative leaders. Officials say half the money will be used to refinance hospital debt. The other half will go toward the purchase of medical equipment like a CT scanner, MRI, and linear accelerator, and upgrades of the hospital’s Information Technology and Electronic Medical Records systems.

The hospital had considered bankruptcy in 2018 after two potential mergers fell through. The USDA denied a loan in 2019, but approved it after DCH made improvements like attracting more doctors.