DCH named top 100 Rural & Community hospital

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Dickinson County Healthcare System has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The annual award honoring hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX. Officials say the INDEX is a comprehensive assessment rural hospital performance based on publicly available data. It assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.

DCH President and CEO Chuck Nelson says, “The award further enforces the DCH commitment to make the patients’ health needs our top priority across our many service areas and to drive performance to the next level.”