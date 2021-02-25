Decorate a mask during United Way "Mask-erade" contest

MARQUETTE, MI-- The United Way of Marquette County is holding a winter “Mask-erade” contest.

The agency is collaborating with DIGS Marquette and Double Trouble Entertainment to hold the face-mask-decorating contest. Residents are urged to grab a pleated disposable or plain black or white mask and decorate it however they wish, as long as it’s still wearable. Prize categories include most unique, best mask for formal attire, youth, and people’s choice.

To enter the free contest submit a photo at unitedway@uwmqt.org or on the United Way’s Facebook events page.

Submissions are due by March 14.

Free masks are available by contacting the United Way or at DIGS in Marquette.