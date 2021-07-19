Deer causes motorcycle crash on M-35

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, MI-- An Ishpeming man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Richmond Township Monday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 a.m. on M-35 about a mile north of County Road MB. Corey Koski, 48, was riding his Harley Davidson northbound when a deer ran into his lane. Koski hit the deer and was ejected from the motorcycle. The bike continued down M-35, hitting guardrails on both sides of the roadway before it came to rest in the ditch.

Koski was taken to UPHS-Marquette with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was wearing a helmet, which prevented more serious injuries.