Deer-motorcycle accident kills Gladstone man

GLADSTONE, MI-- A motorcyclist was killed when he hit a deer near Gladstone Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 5:15 a.m. on US-2/41 near Lake Bluff Road. It appears Richard Patrick, 53, of Gladstone was southbound on the highway when he struck the deer. Patrick was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Patrick was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, then airlifted to UPHS-Marquette, where he died of his injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.