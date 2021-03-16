Delivery of meth charges leveled against two in Copper Country

HOUGHTON, MI-- Two Houghton County residents have been arrested following lengthy investigations into drug activity by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.

On Friday UPSET detectives, troopers from the Calumet Post and Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Julio, 30, of Hancock on five counts of delivery of meth. He remains lodged in the Houghton County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Officers also arrested a 35-year-old woman from Hubbell on three counts of delivery of meth. The suspect posted a $10,000 bond and will be arraigned in Houghton County District Court on March 25.

Police say the two were caught during an investigation of the distribution of meth in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.