Delta County gets money to improve CR 531

DELTA COUNTY, MI-- The Michigan Department of Transportation is giving Delta County a grant to improve County Road 531.

More than $116,000 from the Transportation Economic Development Fund will be used to mill and resurface the stretch.

CR-531 is an all-season route connecting M-35 with County Road-420 in Wells Township. The road services a number of commercial and industrial businesses and is part of the truck bypass route for US-2/US-41 through Escanaba. Officials say years of heavy use has contributed to the deterioration of the road surface and the pavement is nearing the end of its operational life.

The total cost of the project will be about $155,000.