Delta County man drowns in Lake Michigan

GARDEN, MI-- A Garden man has drowned while fishing on Big Bay de Noc.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the body of Edward Lester, 64, was pulled from the water Thursday afternoon.

Lester’s wife had called a neighbor when he didn’t return from fishing at his normal time of 10 a.m. Using binoculars, the neighbor saw an object floating near Kates Bay and called 911.

Conservation officers used department-issued equipment to get onto the ice and reach Lester’s body. It was near a pressure crack in the ice that exposed 10 to 15 feet of water.

Officers say Lester was riding his ORV either to or from his ice shanty when the machine hit open water and sank. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DNR officials are urging residents to be cautious while on the ice. They say pressure cracks can occur quickly, especially on large bodies of water.