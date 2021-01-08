Democratic lawmakers call for immediate ban on firearms in Capitol

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- A group of Michigan Democratic lawmakers is demanding an immediate ban on firearms in the state Capitol building.

State Representative Sarah Anthony says she wants the Michigan State Capitol Commission or the Legislature to implement a ban. She says each has repeatedly failed to take action.

“People sent me to the Capitol not to wonder if I left my bulletproof vest in my car. They want to make sure I can lift up my voice and represent their interests.”

The lawmakers spoke a day after a mob of pro-trump extremists forced their way into the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's spokeswoman said he supports taking steps to ban the open carry of firearms in the state Capitol building.

Legislation for that purpose was introduced in September in response to armed men entering the Michigan Capitol building five months earlier. It died in committee.