Divers recover body of man whose vehicle was found in Net River

AMASA, MI-- The driver of a vehicle found submerged in a river near Amasa has been found.

A Michigan State Police dive team recovered the body of James Davis, 21, of Crystal Falls in the Net River Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. The vehicle was discovered Sunday by the Snake River Rapids boat launch.

Officials believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Michigan DNR, the Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Rescue, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Iron County Central Dispatch.