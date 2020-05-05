DNR planning new Keweenaw corridor

LANSING, MI-- The Department of Natural Resources says the impact of COVID-19 on state and federal budgets has delayed work on planned projects indefinitely.

One of those projects is construction of a single, multi-use trail corridor between Dollar Bay and Lake Linden. The new route would merge portions of three state-managed trails that run parallel for roughly 14 miles.

The new corridor would open a trail connection closed since the devastating Father’s Day flooding in 2018. The flooding caused nearly $20 million in damage. As of January 2020, the DNR has spent $3.46 million to stabilize, engineer and open portions of five trails.