DNR says don't trust the ice

NEWBERRY, MI-- Fluctuating temperatures are creating unsafe ice conditions across the state.

The Department of Natural Resources says two snowmobilers went through the ice on Big Manistique Lake in Curtis on January 16. No one was injured.

During the opening weekend of Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake in Roscommon County this month several snowmobiles, a utility terrain vehicle and a pickup truck broke through the ice. No injuries were reported.

The DNR says no ice is considered safe ice and there is no reliable inch-thickness test to determine if it will hold.

Officers encourage anyone who plans to go onto or nearby the ice to use extreme caution, wear a life jacket and know what to do if they break through the ice.