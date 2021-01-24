DNR seeks to fill vacancies on UP Citizens' Advisory Councils

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is soliciting applications for open volunteer positions on both the Eastern and Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Councils.

The councils are designed to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive, and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and from the public.

A Feb. 1 deadline has been set to apply for membership to the councils. Several vacancies are currently available.

The councils meet every other month, with meeting agenda items set by council members. Council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration in policy-formation and decision-making processes.

“The councils are a great opportunity for members and the public to learn about, and have input into, DNR issues, programs and decisions,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “Since their creation, the U.P. citizens’ advisory councils have drafted over 90 recommendations on a wide variety of topics, the wide majority of which have been approved by the DNR.”

Council members, who are required to have their primary residence located in the U.P.’s five eastern or 10 western counties, represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interest groups or the citizenry at large.

Members are selected for the councils based on a variety of factors.

Each council includes roughly 20 members.

Application forms and more information about the councils are available online at Michigan.gov/UPCAC or by calling the DNR’s Marquette Customer Service Center at 906-226-1331.

Completed applications may be faxed to 906-228-9441, emailed to dahlstromk@michigan.gov, or mailed to DNR, Attn: CAC, 1990 U.S. 41 South, Marquette, MI 49855.