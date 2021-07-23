DNR selling surplus land

LANSING, MI-- The Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off surplus parcels of land across Michigan in August and September.

DNR officials say 97 parcels will be available for purchase. In the Upper Peninsula, land is available in Mackinac, Chippewa and Menominee counties. Some of the largest parcels are in Menominee County.

Fourteen online auctions are scheduled. Chippewa and Mackinac county parcels will be auctioned August 3rd, while the Menominee parcels will be sold August 4th.

Interested bidders may register in advance and get more information about the online auction schedule at tax-sale.info.

Those wanting to bid on a property must register before that property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made online up to 30 days before the auction.