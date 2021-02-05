Donation enables MCSO to buy a drone

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has been given $30,000 to purchase a drone.

The donation came from Michael Neiger, president of Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue.

The drone will help Marquette County Search and Rescue during fire, flooding, search and rescue, and recovery. It will be named ART in honor of Michael’s father Art Neiger, a 40-year veteran of Marquette’s Coast Guard Auxiliary. Art was a Boy Scout leader and a professor and advisor at Northern Michigan University. He also helped to set up NMU’s police academy. ART also happens to be an acronym for Aerial Response Team.

The drone will be equipped with state-of-the-art software technology, including infrared spotlights and advanced camera equipment.