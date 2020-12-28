Downstate man killed in Houghton County snowmobile crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, MI-- A 61-year-old Lower Michigan man died in a snowmobile accident over the weekend in Adams Township.

Saturday around 4:15 p.m. the Houghton County Sheriff's Office responded to a personal injury accident. Deputies say the driver lost control of the machine. He was ejected from the snowmobile and struck several trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The Adams Township First Responders, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service assisted at the scene.

Officials also thank several citizens for transporting medical personnel to and from the scene with their snowmobiles and allowing the Sheriff's Office the use of their snowmobile.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.