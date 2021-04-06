Downtown Marquette Farmers Market announces new offering for local entities: The Community Table

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) is excited to announce a new offering for its 22nd season: The Community Table.

Intended for local businesses, non-profit organizations, groups, and more, this table offers the opportunity to engage directly with the Marquette Community during the Saturday Morning Outdoor Market.

“We recognize the Saturday Morning Market is a fixture in the Marquette Community. It’s a great place to connect with others. We want to share this unique opportunity with local entities who may otherwise not be eligible to participate with the market,” said Market Manager, Sara Johnson.

Some ways in which local groups can take advantage of The Community Table offering include:

· Educating community members about your business, product, offering, or mission.

· Giving away swag and marketing materials to leave a lasting impression!

· Edible samples are welcome, though they must be pre-packaged per COVID-19 guidelines.

· Product demonstrations or interactive offerings are encouraged.

· Conducting surveys, collecting email addresses, and more.

· The DMFM is open to ideas! All offerings must be approved by the Market Manager.

The Community Table is available for $75/wk. Peak season, July-August is $100/wk, holidays and event weekends are at a premium of $150/wk.

In exchange for partnering with the DMFM, accepted applicants will receive a Friday Social Media Post on the DMFM Instagram and Facebook pages, a feature in the weekly newsletter, and a VIP market set-up with a tent and table is provided.

Interested parties need to submit a Market Application and select “Other” as their Vendor Classification. The application is available at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/apply. The DMFM does not welcome politically affiliated applicants.

For more information and details about The Community Table please visit https://www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/communitytable.