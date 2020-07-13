Dozens of swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was called out to rescue swimmers at Little Presque Isle over the weekend.

Deputies were notified Saturday afternoon that six swimmers were in distress and two swimmers were stranded on a rock. Officials reported strong currents and three-foot waves.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division launched two boats, then learned there were 40 swimmers who needed help getting to shore.

Everyone was brought back to the beach.

No injuries were reported.