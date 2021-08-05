Dresch released from jail following plea deal

By 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C.--   A Calumet man has been released from federal custody after he pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Karl Dresch, 40, was charged with five crimes, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol and obstruction of Congress. He pleaded Wednesday to one count of willfully demonstrating in a Capitol building in exchange for the dismissal of the other charges.

Dresch had posted photos of himself with a Trump flag at the Capitol on social media.

He’s spent more than six months in custody. A judge sentenced him to time served and $500 in restitution.

Tags: 
Karl Dresch
Capitol riot
willfully demonstrating in a Capitol building
Calumet

Related Content

Another UP man arrested for storming the Capitol in January

By Apr 14, 2021
U.S. Department of Justice

HANCOCK, MI--   A Hancock man has been arrested for participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sheriff: Calumet man charged in Capitol riot not a risk to public

By Apr 5, 2021

HOUGHTON, MI (AP)--   A Michigan sheriff is speaking up for an Upper Peninsula man who was charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean says Karl Dresch “stepped over the line” by going into the Capitol. But the sheriff says Dresch isn't a “dangerous man or dangerous to the community."

Dresch has been in custody for more than two months after prosecutors said he might flee or obstruct justice if granted bond. Dresch is trying to get released on bond.