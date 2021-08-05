Dresch released from jail following plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- A Calumet man has been released from federal custody after he pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Karl Dresch, 40, was charged with five crimes, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol and obstruction of Congress. He pleaded Wednesday to one count of willfully demonstrating in a Capitol building in exchange for the dismissal of the other charges.

Dresch had posted photos of himself with a Trump flag at the Capitol on social media.

He’s spent more than six months in custody. A judge sentenced him to time served and $500 in restitution.