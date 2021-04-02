Driver crashes into other vehicles, businesses in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, MI-- A single-vehicle crash caused property damage in Ontonagon Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on River Street near Quartz Street. A 55-year-old man was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It hit a parked pickup truck and jumped onto the sidewalk, where it hit a lamp pole, a small tree, an unoccupied S-U-V, and the fronts of the UP North Café and Roxey’s Bar and Grill.

The driver received injuries to his face. He was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.