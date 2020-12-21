Driver crashes into parked cars in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MI-- One person was injured in a multiple-vehicle accident in Gladstone over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 2:20 p.m. on North 10th Street.

The Gladstone Public Safety Department says a 52-year-old Escanaba man was northbound on US-2/41 when he left the highway and hit three parked, unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot at 408 North 10th Street. The suspect vehicle went through the south side property fence at the Alger-Delta Electric Cooperative before it came to rest.

The driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.