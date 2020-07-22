Driver hits cars, house in White Pine

WHITE PINE, MI-- A White Pine man was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly hit two vehicles and a house in Ontonagon County.

Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post and a sheriff’s deputy were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on Maple Street in White Pine. They say a 21-year-old man left the roadway at a high rate of speed before he hit two vehicles and a house. The vehicles had extensive damage and the home’s garage was severely damaged.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He sustained minor injuries.