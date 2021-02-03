Driver leads police on multi-state chase, barricades himself in Iron Mountain house

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- A man who led police on a chase across the Wisconsin/Michigan border is in the Dickinson County Jail.

Tuesday around 10:38 p.m. Florence County Sheriff’s deputies alerted the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office they were pursuing a suspect on US-2 and he was headed to the border. Michigan officers deployed “stop sticks” on the highway near the M-95 junction. The suspect vehicle ran over the sticks and struck a patrol vehicle.

Dickinson County deputies took over pursuit of the vehicle, which slowly made its way into Iron Mountain on two tires. The suspect stopped at a residence on 5th Street and barricaded himself inside. He told police he had a child hostage and would kill the child if his demands weren’t met.

The Dickinson County Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene and determined no child was inside. Officers identified the suspect as a 28-year-old Michigan man who was on parole. Around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday CIRT took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was jailed on several charges. His name has not yet been released.