Drug arrests made in Calumet

CALUMET, MI-- Two Calumet residents were arrested by Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges over the weekend.

Officers executed a search warrant Saturday for a wanted 28-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man at a house on Park Avenue. Deputies seized crystal meth, prescription pills, scales and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity.

A 3-year-old girl was also found inside the residence.

The man and woman were lodged in the Houghton County Jail. Their names have not yet been released.