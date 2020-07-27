Drug dealer sentenced for distributing meth, other drugs in UP

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- An Upper Peninsula drug dealer has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in federal court.

Rodgers Lee Shealy, 45, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Investigation showed between 2017 and February 2019 Shealy obtained meth and heroin from Pontiac, Michigan and Oklahoma. He then transported the drugs to various locations in the Upper Peninsula, including Marquette, Baraga and Menominee counties, using a number of associates.

Shealy faces eight years of supervision upon release.