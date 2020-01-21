Eagle to be released into the wild in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Chocolay Raptor Center is releasing a rescued and rehabbed eagle back into the wild Tuesday.

The juvenile bald eagle was seen feeding on a deer carcass for two days in December. When Department of Natural Resources officers approached it didn’t fly away, indicating something was wrong. The eagle was taken to a rehab facility near Rhinelander, where officials found it was suffering from lead poisoning.

Two months of therapy have made the raptor healthy again. Because it was found in the U.P. it has been brought back to Marquette for release.

The release takes place Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the eastern side of the Superior Dome.