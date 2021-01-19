EGLE mitigating fuel, oil spill after tugboat sinks in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- Environmental officials have responded to the lower harbor breakwall in Marquette after a tugboat sank in 26 feet of water Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie was notified of the submerged vessel around 11:40 a.m. The 30-foot tug was coming into the lower harbor when it lost power and was bashed repeatedly into the rocks. Two people onboard got off the boat without incident.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Coast Guard Pollution Responders are at the scene. Officials say the maximum pollution potential is about 100 gallons of diesel fuel and oil.

The tug was pulled from the water Monday afternoon. Officials are working to mitigate environmental damage.