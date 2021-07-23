EGLE statement on anchor retrieval in Mackinac Straits

LANSING, MI-- The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has instructed Enbridge Energy to remove an anchor that was left on the Straits of Mackinac lakebed. The agency continues to gather facts and information on the matter.

Enbridge informed the State of Michigan Wednesday night that the 15,000-pound anchor was left by an Enbridge contractor after equipment failed when the contractor attempted to retrieve the anchor from the bottom of the Straits where it had been placed. Enbridge reported the anchor was several hundred feet from the twin Line 5 pipelines.

Enbridge has informed EGLE it is developing a retrieval plan and expects to have the anchor removed within days.