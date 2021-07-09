EPA pushes Biden water deal

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- The Biden Administration is using recent, massive flooding in Metro Detroit as an example of why the nation needs new water infrastructure.

This week the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency touted Biden’s infrastructure plan at a Detroit wastewater treatment facility.

Last month about seven inches of rain hit the Detroit area over the course of half a day, swamping freeways and basements and causing widespread power outages.

Officials say the water systems in cities like Detroit are simply too outdated to handle such a deluge.

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the solution is for Congress to approve a ten-year, trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal Biden announced last month.

“Providing communities with safe water infrastructure isn’t a political issue… it isn’t a partisan issue… it’s an American issue,” he said.

Members of Congress are debating how to pay for the infrastructure deal.