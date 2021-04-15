Erickson monitoring enrollment, MIOSHA restrictions at NMU

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University officials are keeping a close eye on enrollment numbers for the fall.

In an online forum Wednesday President Fritz Erickson said orientations are up 24 percent at NMU—one of the few universities in the state to show an increase. But a significant number of students stopped attending Northern in January and officials are trying to figure out if that group will sign back up.

Erickson added news from the region’s high schools isn’t much better.

“Where we draw our students, this is a real down year for high school graduates and so that’s having an impact on us, as well.”

NMU is still planning to return to normal operations in the fall. That’s in light of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s recent decision to extend COVID restrictions on offices for another six months. Erickson expressed optimism that, with more people being vaccinated, MiOSHA might lift that restriction.