Erickson updates NMU community on COVID-19 protocols

Marquette, MI - Northern Michigan University will not need to change its masking requirements following the CDC’s announcement of revised recommendations. In an email to the campus community, NMY President Fritz Erickson says Marquette and the Upper Peninsula are not at the level the CDC considers high risk, but the university will continue to monitor the situation.

Heading into the fall semester, nearly 80% of Northern Michigan University employees and 63% of the overall on-campus student population have been vaccinated.It’s predicted that the student rate will increase as many first-year students upload their information to the university's Bridge app.

Erickson also reported that NMU is not holding a mass testing event or mandating vaccines, but is requiring that unvaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

Erickson added that NMU’s protocols may change at any time if the situation on campus, in Marquette, or in the state changes.

