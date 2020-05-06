Escanaba translator getting an upgrade

ESCANABA, MI-- Public Radio 90 listeners in the Escanaba and Gladstone areas may notice a better signal these days.

After more than 25 years in operation the 96.5 translator on Escanaba’s Harbor Tower has become less reliable and the signal has degraded. Thanks to a generous donation from listeners Glendon Brown and Marilyn Kinsey, WNMU-FM has started the process of replacing the translator equipment. The new translator will enhance the signal’s quality and reach and will allow engineers to maintain it remotely.

To help us raise the remaining $2,200 needed to pay for the equipment, go to www.wnmufm.org. Please note in the comments the gift is for the translator replacement project.