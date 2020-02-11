Evers signs off on National Guard improvement plan

MADISON, WI (AP)--   Gov. Tony Evers has approved a plan to improve how the Wisconsin National Guard handles sexual assault and harassment complaints. 

Federal investigators in December issued a report revealing multiple shortcomings in the Guard's sexual misconduct reporting protocols, most notably commanders opening internal investigations rather than referring complaints to Army or Air Force criminal investigators as required.

Evers ordered the Guard to come up with a corrective action plan. The Guard released the plan Monday. It calls for a ban on internal investigations, a case tracking system and a new council that will oversee all sexual misconduct and reprisal cases.

