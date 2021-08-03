With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance

BOSTON, MA (AP)-- Landlords and tenants are rushing back to court and advocates are bracing for a wave of evictions following the end of the federal moratorium over the weekend.

Most advocates expect evictions to build slowly over the coming weeks and months as the bureaucracy of removing people from their homes restarted Monday.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it would allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium to expire. Officials argued their hands were tied after the Supreme Court signaled the measure needed to come to an end.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the moratorium to be extended.