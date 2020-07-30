Expect election result delays, Secretary of State says

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson expects results for the August primary and November’s general election will be delayed because so many voters are casting ballots.

Still, Benson says state election workers are ready for next week's primary election.

She concedes all those absentee ballots will take time to count.

“All data would suggest that we’re talking about at least one or two days before we get results in most races in our August primary,” she says.

Before the state Senate Election Committee Wednesday Benson admitted the state voter file that was used to send millions of absentee ballot applications to register voters is "flawed." But she defended using the list to reach potential voters.