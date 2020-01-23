Falkenberg convicted of murder

By 1 minute ago

PIERRE, SD--   A South Dakota man on trial for the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend has been found guilty.

Jurors on Tuesday convicted Stephen Falkenberg, 45, of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder in the death of Tamara LaFramboise, 46, in March 2019.

The nude torso of the Yankton, South Dakota woman was found March 16 in the Little River in Menominee Township, near a farm owned by Falkenberg’s brother. Her head and hands were removed and are still missing.

Falkenberg claims LaFramboise hit her head and died when he pushed her during an argument. Prosecutors say he then drove her body to Menominee County and dumped it.

Falkenberg faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 2.

Tags: 
Stephen Falkenberg
Tamara LaFramboise
Menominee Township
second-degree murder
dismembered body

Related Content

Dismemberment evidence allowed in murder trial

By Oct 29, 2019

YANKTON, SD (AP)--   A South Dakota judge has ruled that dismemberment evidence can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her remains in a river in the Upper Peninsula. 

The attorney for 45-year-old Robert Falkenberg argued the evidence might prejudice a jury against his client who has pleaded not guilty to killing Tamara LaFramboise last March.

Man accused of killing, dismembering woman headed to trial

By Apr 5, 2019

YANKTON, SD--   A trial has been scheduled for a South Dakota man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in Menominee Township last month. 

Stephen Falkenberg, 45, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Tamara LaFramboise, 46. Falkenberg allegedly told his sister he pushed LaFramboise during an argument, she hit her head and she died.

Falkenberg is accused of cutting off LaFramboise’s head, hands and feet so she wouldn’t be identified. Her body was found near a house owned by Falkenberg’s brother.

South Dakota man charged with murder after body found in U.P.

By Apr 2, 2019

YANKTON, SD--   A South Dakota man accused of killing and dismembering a woman and dumping her body in Michigan has been indicted. 

WLUK-TV reports Stephen Falkenberg, 45, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of Tamara LaFramboise, 46.

Her body was found in the Little River in Menominee Township on March 16, not far from a house owned by Falkenberg’s brother. Officials say Falkenberg cut off her head, hands and feet in an effort to conceal her identity. Police used tattoos to ID LaFramboise.

Officials: Tattoos identify victim who had been dismembered

By Mar 20, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP)--   Authorities say tattoos on the body of a South Dakota woman found in a river in Menominee County helped identify her because she had been dismembered.

Prosecutors have charged Stephen Falkenberg, 45, with killing 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise in Yankton, South Dakota and dumping her body in Menominee Township, not far from where Falkenberg's brother lives.

Authorities say the victim's head, hands and feet remain missing.

River body identified

By Mar 18, 2019
Yankton County Sheriff's Office

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI--    The identity of the body found in a Menominee Township river has been released.

WLUC-TV says the Yankton County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office says the victim is Tammy LaFramboise, 46, who was last seen March 1.

Officials say Stephen Falkenberg, 45, was arrested in Sioux Falls Monday on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. He remains lodged in the Yankton County Jail.

No other details are available at this time.   