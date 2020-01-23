Falkenberg convicted of murder

PIERRE, SD-- A South Dakota man on trial for the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend has been found guilty.

Jurors on Tuesday convicted Stephen Falkenberg, 45, of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder in the death of Tamara LaFramboise, 46, in March 2019.

The nude torso of the Yankton, South Dakota woman was found March 16 in the Little River in Menominee Township, near a farm owned by Falkenberg’s brother. Her head and hands were removed and are still missing.

Falkenberg claims LaFramboise hit her head and died when he pushed her during an argument. Prosecutors say he then drove her body to Menominee County and dumped it.

Falkenberg faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 2.