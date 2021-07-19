Fallen trees cause campground closure

GLADSTONE, MI-- The Indian River Campground in the Hiawatha National Forest is closed due to storm damage.

A wind event last Wednesday uprooted 150 or more trees. Many are broken, leaning, and hazardous. The area is closed to camping and recreating until further notice.

The extent of the damage and appropriate course of action continue to be assessed.

Officials say the storm also may have impacted the Indian River Canoe Trail route. Please use extreme caution when you are near the Indian River Campground.