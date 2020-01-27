Family pet killed in Delta County fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Wells Township home was damaged by fire on Friday.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded around 9 a.m. to 17.25 Road in Wells Township. Officers entered the front door and found heavy smoke filling the residence.

Water was applied to a couch that had been burning. The couch was removed from the house.

Officials say a cat perished in the fire and a second cat has not been found. A dog that was outside the residence was not injured.

The home sustained heavy smoke and some water damage.