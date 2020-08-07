Fatal 3-vehicle crash in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marquette Township Thursday.

The Marquette county Sheriff’s office was dispatched around 4 p.m. to County Road 550 near Compeau Creek. Deputies say a 57-year-old Marquette man was northbound in a Buick Lacrosse when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound GMC Sierra driven by a 67-year-old Marquette man. The Lacrosse continued northbound in the southbound lane and hit a Ford F550 driven by a 34-year-old Gwinn man. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Lacrosse was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where he was pronounced dead. The other two drivers refused medical treatment at the scene.

Marquette Township Fire and EMS, UPHS EMS and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.