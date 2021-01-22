FBI: Michigan man with hockey stick assaulted Capitol police

DETROIT, MI (AP)--   The FBI says a Michigan man with a hockey stick struck police officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. 

Michael Foy of Wixom is charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement. The FBI says said he crawled through a broken window at the Capitol after police were assaulted. A Facebook page belonging to Foy’s father, as well as a YouTube video, helped investigators identify Foy.

He is the second Michigan man to be charged in the Capitol violence. Karl Dresch of Calumet appeared in federal court in Marquette on Wednesday.


 

