Federal judge sentences UP men for conspiracy to distribute meth

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Three Houghton County men have been sentenced for conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in the U.P.

Police say Ryan Timko, 34, of Houghton, 37-year-old Jeremy Brusso, 37, formerly of Atlantic Mine, and Nicholas Cornish, 29, formerly of Calumet, traveled downstate to get crystal meth. Over the course of the conspiracy they brought more than a pound of meth to the U.P.

Timko was sentenced last week to 16 years in prison for his role. Brusso was given 11 years and Cornish was sentenced to 10 years.

The sentences were the result of a long-term investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and the Houghton City Police assisted in the investigation.