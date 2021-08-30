Felony charge dropped against Gogebic County deputy

BESSEMER, MI - A felony charge has been dropped against a Gogebic County Sheriff’s deputy in Gogebic County District Court.

According to WLUC-TV, Deputy Scott Voit faced one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor… and one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a 5-year felony. The charges followed an investigation into an altercation he had with a prisoner in 2020.

Voit’s lawyer, Karl Numinen said the deputy “scrupulously” followed the Sheriff Department’s ‘use of force’ policies “during a short scuffle with the prisoner who was physically resisting Voit.”

At a hearing Friday, Gogebic County District Judge, Anna Talaska, dismissed the felony charge and found no probable cause that Voit engaged in any misconduct of office.

According to Gogebic County District Court, Voit is still facing the misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. No new court date has yet been set.