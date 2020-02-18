Finlandia recognized as top Midwest Liberal Arts College

HANCOCK, MI-- Finlandia University has been named a Top 30 Liberal Arts College in the Midwest.

That’s according to the Great Value Colleges website. It created its list by identifying every liberal arts college located in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Officials narrowed the list by focusing on core curriculum, national and international rankings, student retention rates, notable faculty and alumni, historical significance, and PayScale’s 20-year Return on Investment.

Officials say Finlandia’s location and focus on a Lutheran-inspired core curriculum helped secure a spot in the top 30.

Finn U is the only liberal arts university in the U.P.