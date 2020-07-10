FinnU campus member contracts COVID-19

HANCOCK, MI-- A member of the Finlandia University campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that means a member of either the faculty or staff or a student has contracted the coronavirus.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is actively conducting contact tracing. Anyone who has had close contact with the infected person will be notified and be advised of the appropriate response.

The individual is off-campus and following the required protocol.

Finlandia officials are reminding everyone of the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings at all times when in public.