Fire breaks out at Bay College

ESCANABA, MI-- Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to put out a fire in a building at Bay College.

Escanaba Public Safety responded around 4 p.m. to the fire in the Welding/Shipping and Receiving building. Eighteen students and two instructors evacuated safely.

The building’s automatic sprinkler system was already activated when firefighters entered. Officials determined the filter system for one of the welding stations had caught fire.

The building sustained smoke and water damage but there were no injuries reported.