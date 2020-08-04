Fire damages Marquette home

MARQUETTE, MI-- No injuries were reported in a Marquette house fire Monday.

City firefighters were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to 110 East Michigan Avenue and found smoke and flames coming from the roof. All occupants were out of the building when they arrived.

The fire was brought under control about 20 minutes after the initial crew got to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Marquette City Police Department, Marquette City Public Works Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, SEMCO Gas Company and the Marquette Board of Light and Power.