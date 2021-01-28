Fire makes Iron Mountain home uninhabitable

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Fire heavily damaged an Iron Mountain house Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m. the Iron Mountain Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on West Hughitt Street. Officers found smoke coming from all floors of the two-and-a-half-story house and flames at the rear of the building. The fire was located in the kitchen and basement.

All residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived. A dog was rescued from the basement and successfully revived by firefighters and medical personnel.

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 to $12,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.