Fire reported at Escanaba retirement community

ESCANABA, MI-- Residents were evacuated from an Escanaba assisted living community following an early morning fire Thursday.

Public Safety officers were notified around 2:40 a.m. of a fire in the laundry room at North Woods Place. Upon arrival officers found the room full of smoke and the automatic sprinkler system had been activated.

The sprinklers contained the fire to the contents of the dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers.

No injuries were reported by residents, staff or first responders.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.