Firefighters attacking Isle Royale wildfire

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, MI-- The Horne fire on Isle Royale is 15 percent contained.

Work continues on the approximately 200-acre wildfire, which ignited on August 10 near the Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail. The cause of ignition is suspected to be lightning. Portions of the island affected by the fire remain closed off to campers.

Employees from the National Park Service, Hiawatha National Forest, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have responded to the fire.

Most of the park remains open to visitors, but due to ongoing drought conditions, all park areas are closed to the lighting and maintaining of wood fires. Self-contained gas, propane, alcohol, and twig stoves are allowed.

More information about the Horne fire is available on the Wildfires at Isle Royale web page.