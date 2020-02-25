Firefighters battle Escanaba fire for almost eight hours

ESCANABA, MI-- An Escanaba house is a total loss following a fire Monday night.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North on a report of a kitchen fire. All residents were outside of the house when firefighters arrived.

The entire back of the house became fully engulfed. It took firefighters nearly eight hours to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A house within two feet of the residence sustained no damage.

The fire is still under investigation.